The Wilbur Cross Parkway (Route 15) is closed in Orange after a tree came down on a van with two people inside, according to state police.

Police said the southbound side of the highway is shut down near exit 58. One lane of the northbound side was also closed. The two people that were inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

More information was not immediately available.

A high wind warning is in effect for the entire state with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible.