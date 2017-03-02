Wilbur Cross Parkway Closed in Orange After Tree Falls on Van | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Wilbur Cross Parkway Closed in Orange After Tree Falls on Van

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connecticut State Police
    A tree fell onto a work van on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in Orange Thursday morning.

    The Wilbur Cross Parkway (Route 15) is closed in Orange after a tree came down on a van with two people inside, according to state police.

    Police said the southbound side of the highway is shut down near exit 58. One lane of the northbound side was also closed. The two people that were inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

    More information was not immediately available.

    A high wind warning is in effect for the entire state with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices