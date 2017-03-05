Severe Weather Protocol Expires Sunday, Temps Moving Up

What to Know Layer up Sunday - temperatures will be in the 30s but the wind chill will keep it feeling below freezing

Monday will be mild with temperatures in the 40s and Tuesday and Wednesday look like they'll reach the 50s

Bitterly cold temperatures persevered Saturday into Sunday but the NBC Connecticut meteorologists say the cold won't stick around much longer.

Wind chills made temperatures feel like single digits or below zero in some places Saturday and the cold air stuck around Sunday morning as well.

Temperatures Sunday morning were in the single digits statewide. High temperatures Sunday will rise into the middle 30s - warmer than Saturday but still cool. The wind chill will continue to make temperature feel below freezing.

The governor issued the state severe weather protocol Friday, but that expires Sunday at 10 a.m.

The cold air quickly exits by Monday afternoon. We're expecting temperatures to go from the single digits Monday morning to the middle to upper 40s by the afternoon hours.