The manager of a Stratford Dunkin' Donuts is accused of sexually assaulting a female employee while they were both at work Friday, according to police.

Maher Mahairi, 52, who lives in Fairfield but works at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Honeyspot Road in Stratford, faces a fourth-degree sexual assault charge.

According to Stratford police, a 19-year-old female employee reported that Mahairi was making sexual comments toward her and grabbed her from behind. Another employee told police he heard her scream, police said.

Mahairi denied grabbing the employee and when police checked surveillance there was a gap in the video for the time the woman said she was assaulted.

Mahairi was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.