"The Joker" ride at Six Flags New England was stuck for several minutes this afternoon with people on it.

Jennifer McGrath, a media spokesperson for the theme park, said the ride experienced "a delay on the lift hill."

According to McGrath, ride operators were able to reset the controls and the ride was returned to the dock where guests were able to exit safely.

The ride was closed for a full inspection, but was cleared for safety and has re-opened.