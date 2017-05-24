Torrington Man Charged in Connection with Overdose Death

Connecticut State Police have arrested a Torrington man accused of selling heroin that led to an overdose death of an 18-year-old woman.

Zachary Campanelli, 21, is accused of selling heroin to an 18-year-old Winsted woman, who died on Dec. 4, 2016.

According to the arrest warrant, Campanelli admitted to selling the victim, who was recently released from a rehab center, heroin. He told police the victim was “really bad off” but he gave her the heroin anyway because he thought if he didn’t, she would just get it from someone else.

Later the same day, the victim’s father found her unresponsive in her bed and called 911. The warrant said that the victim had multiple chemicals in her system. The cause of death was ruled acute intoxication due to the combined effects of hydroxyzine, fentanyl and morphine and manner of death was ruled accidental.

Campanelli was charged with illegal sale of narcotics and his bond was set at $100,000.



