Waterford Police Warn of Craigslist Rental Scam

Waterford police are warning potential renters of a Craigslist scam regarding a property in New London.

According to police, someone posted a Craigslist advertisement for a home for rent at 75 Ledyard Street in New London. When potential renters contacted the phone number posted in the ad, the person instructed renters to send money via Western Union to secure the house.

The owner of the property, who lives in Waterford, is not renting the home and the ad a scam.

Police offered the following tips for negotiating deals on Craigslist or other online transactions:

Do not extend payment to anyone you have not met in person.

Beware offers involving shipping - deal with locals you can meet in person.

Never wire funds (e.g. Western Union) - anyone who asks you to is a scammer.

Don't accept cashier/certified checks or money orders - banks cash fake checks, then hold you responsible.

Transactions are between users only, no third party provides a "guarantee".

Never give out financial info (bank account, social security, paypal account, etc).

Do not rent or purchase sight-unseen—that amazing "deal" may not exist.

Refuse background/credit checks until you have met landlord/employer in person.

A similar Craigslist scam was reported in Groton this past summer. If you believe you may be a victim of Craigslist fraud, contact local police.