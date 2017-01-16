Why Trump's Attack on John Lewis Resonated

Rep. John Lewis Speaks at Miami MLK Event Rep. John Lewis speaks at a Martin Luther King , Jr. event in Miami. (Published Monday, Jan. 16, 2017)

The timing was particularly unfortunate: As Americans prepared to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., President-elect Donald Trump tore into one of the civil rights movement's most iconic figures.

Trump — who drew only 8% of the black vote in the general election last November — appeared to hit a new low in his already fraught relationship with the black community, NBC News reported.

"Trump's attack on John Lewis is particularly infuriating because it shows an ignorance of history, and an utter disdain for a man who risked his life for the greater good, to make America better," said writer and commentator David A. Love. "Like Dr. [Martin Luther King, Jr.,] this man is one of our role models."

On Monday, Trump met Martin Luther King III to commemorate the holiday honoring the man's father. But following a political career that began with a discredited crusade to question the first African-American president's citizenship, a presidential campaign where he broadly depicting black communities as imperiled and hopeless, and a presidential transition which has featured only one African-American cabinet nominee (Dr. Ben Carson), Trump may have a lot more work to do to find common ground with the black community.