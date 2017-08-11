In this file photo, President Donald Trump talks to reporters on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

President Donald Trump may roll out a long-expected initiative to investigate China's trade practices on Monday, with emphasis on alleged intellectual property theft, two administration sources told NBC News.

Alleged intellectual property theft by China has been an issue of particular concern to Silicon Valley.

If Trump announces the investigation, it would come at a time Trump and members of his administration have called on China to do more to rein in North Korea amid recent intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

Trump said Friday that he planned to call Chinese President Xi Jinping that evening.

