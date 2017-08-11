Trump May Roll Out Probe Into China and Intellectual Property Theft: Sources - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

Trump May Roll Out Probe Into China and Intellectual Property Theft: Sources

Plans could change for Monday — it's not definite that Trump will announce an investigation

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump May Roll Out Probe Into China and Intellectual Property Theft: Sources
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
    In this file photo, President Donald Trump talks to reporters on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

    President Donald Trump may roll out a long-expected initiative to investigate China's trade practices on Monday, with emphasis on alleged intellectual property theft, two administration sources told NBC News.

    Alleged intellectual property theft by China has been an issue of particular concern to Silicon Valley.

    If Trump announces the investigation, it would come at a time Trump and members of his administration have called on China to do more to rein in North Korea amid recent intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

    Trump said Friday that he planned to call Chinese President Xi Jinping that evening.

    Violence Erupts at White Nationalist Rally

    [NATL] Violence Erupts at White Nationalist Rally

    A white nationalist rally turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12.

    (Published 5 hours ago)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published at 12:30 AM EDT on Aug 12, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices