Help Hartford Yard Goats Win Best Ballpark Competition

Despite the Yard Goats losing their first home game, fans are excited for their new team and stadium.

The Hartford Yard Goats are in the running to win the title of best Double A ballpark in the country and they need your help to secure the victory.

The local minor league team made it to the second round of Ballpark Digest’s “Best of the Ballparks 2017: Double A” competition.

Dunkin Donuts Park is in the running against MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi, home of the Biloxi Shuckers, to make it to round three.

This is the first year the Yard Goats are playing in the new stadium in downtown Hartford.

You can vote multiple times, but you can only do so once a day.



