Rain Moves in Sunday Afternoon

An unsettled weather pattern will begin to take over Sunday, bringing with it rain and cooler temperatures.

Rain move into Connecticut around 2 p.m. and continues through the evening.

Sunday Future Radar

(Published 2 hours ago)

Rain continues on and off Monday with the potential for thunderstorms. as temperatures hover in the 50s and 60s.

The gloomy weather continues through Tuesday but the sun should peek through starting on Wednesday.

