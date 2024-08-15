Essex Steam Train and Riverboat launches fundraiser to support local animal shelters

Essex Steam Train and Riverboat is on track to make a meaningful difference in our state.

Throughout the month of August, it's hosting a fundraiser called "Dog Days of Summer" that benefits animal shelters around the state.

"I myself have two rescue dogs that I adopted in the past five years," said Maureen Quintin, director of communication and public events. "We recently heard that the shelters were in trouble financially in the area, and we wanted to do what we could to help."

Quintin says one dollar from every weekday train and boat ticket sale will be donated to a local animal shelter each week. People can climb aboard for a good cause every Monday, Thursday and Friday at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Last week, the business raised about $1,000 for Homeward Bound. This week, they're helping the Connecticut Humane Society, which coincides with Clear the Shelters, a national pet adoption and donation campaign that helps find pets loving homes.

"This an extra special way to create that buzz, especially when our state and our country as a whole are dealing with so many pets in shelters. So, we're happy to be back, it's a wonderful venue, and an exciting mission," said Kerry Garofano, the assistant director of development at the Connecticut Humane Society.

Next week, Essex Steam Train and Riverboat will be supporting Valley Shore Animal Welfare League. During the week of Aug. 19, the donations will go to All Paws on Deck.

It's a cause that hits close to home for Jerry Marmat of Eastford who got on the train Thursday. He's also had five greyhounds over the years and just recently adopted another dog.

"I think it's very important to take care of them and, you know, help clear the shelters because they need homes, and what they give us is a lot in love, joy, humor," said Marmat.

NBC Connecticut is also getting together for Clear the Shelters. Adoption day is this Saturday at the CT Humane in Newington from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.