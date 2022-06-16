new haven

International Festival of Arts & Ideas Returns to New Haven for 27th Festival

International Festival of Arts & Ideas

The International Festival of Arts & Ideas returns to New Haven for its 27th Festival from May 4 through June 26, 2022.

The annual city-wide festival will feature food, vendors, entertainment, music and more. 200 fully in-person events will be related to the theme “Connect.”

More than 85% of Festival programs will be free to the public, including events that feature influential musical, dance, and theater artists.

“This season, we honor our relationship to each other, to ourselves, to our lived experiences and cultures, and our global community,” says Festival Executive Director Shelley Quiala. “I can't wait for the bursts of life, creativity, and passion that are coming together in the 2022 Festival!” 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more information and full calendar of events, click here.

This article tagged under:

new havenConnecticutCommunityFestivalInternational Festival of Arts and Ideas
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us