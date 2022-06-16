International Festival of Arts & Ideas Returns to New Haven for 27th Festival

The International Festival of Arts & Ideas returns to New Haven for its 27th Festival from May 4 through June 26, 2022.

The annual city-wide festival will feature food, vendors, entertainment, music and more. 200 fully in-person events will be related to the theme “Connect.”

More than 85% of Festival programs will be free to the public, including events that feature influential musical, dance, and theater artists.

“This season, we honor our relationship to each other, to ourselves, to our lived experiences and cultures, and our global community,” says Festival Executive Director Shelley Quiala. “I can't wait for the bursts of life, creativity, and passion that are coming together in the 2022 Festival!”

