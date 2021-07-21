Kids Connection Recipe

Kids Connection Recipe: No-Bake Energy Bites

INGREDIENTS
  • Dates
  • Dried fruit
  • Nuts (optional)
  • Shredded coconut
  • Hot water
  • Food processor
INSTRUCTIONS
  1. Find an adult to help you through the process!
  2. Wash your hands! (It is very important to have very clean hands when preparing food!)
  1. Gather your ingredients.
  2. Measure a cup of each ingredient.
  3. Blend all of the ingredients into a food processor (use with adult supervision).
  4. Put your blended mixture into the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes.
  5. Roll the mixture into balls and coat with shredded coconut.

