Kids Connection Recipe: No-Bake Energy Bites

INGREDIENTS
- Dates
- Dried fruit
- Nuts (optional)
- Shredded coconut
- Hot water
- Food processor
INSTRUCTIONS
- Find an adult to help you through the process!
- Wash your hands! (It is very important to have very clean hands when preparing food!)
- Gather your ingredients.
- Measure a cup of each ingredient.
- Blend all of the ingredients into a food processor (use with adult supervision).
- Put your blended mixture into the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes.
- Roll the mixture into balls and coat with shredded coconut.