Kids Connection: Story Time – A Kids Book About Racism

Story by Jelani Memory

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thank you to A Kids Book About for permission to read A Kids Book About Racism!

AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: JELANI MEMORY

Jelani Memory is an African American entrepreneur, co-founder and CEO of A Kids Book About. He lives in Portland, Oregon, with his wife and six kids. To learn more about Jelani, visit www.akidsbookabout.com!

Welcome to the official Kids Connection on NBC Connecticut webpage! Here you will find educational and entertaining content created to connect Connecticut kids to fun and learning. Check back often, as we will be uploading new content and videos each week!

Featured Book:

A Kids Book About Racism A clear description of what racism is, how it makes people feel when they experience it, and how to spot it when it happens. Click here to purchase A Kids Book About Racism!

