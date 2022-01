Kids Connection Winter Games Printable Activity Sheets

Parents, we want to see your child's masterpieces! Email photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com for a chance to have them featured on NBC Connecticut!

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE SKIING WORDSEARCH

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE HOCKEY COLORING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE ICE SKATING CONNECT THE DOTS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE SPEED SKATING COLORING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE BOBSLED COLORING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE CURLING COLORING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE CURLING RINK COLORING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE SNOWBOARDING COLORING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE HALFPIPE COLORING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT FRIA'S WORD SEARCH

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT AROUND THE GLOBE COLORING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT AROUND LET'S EXPLORE CHINA COLORING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT AROUND LET'S EXPLORE BEIJING COLORING PAGE