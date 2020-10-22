Community

Westfarms to Host Mall-O-Ween Drive Through Trick-or-Treating Event

Westfarms is holding Mall-O-Ween, a safe alternative to trick-or-treating, Halloween morning, Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Westfarms parking lot. 

This drive through trick-or-treating event is open to the public and free of charge. Attendees must dress up in their favorite costume to drive along the “Boo-levard” to collect treats and surprises from the safety of their own vehicle.

Additional event details:

  1. The event will take place in Parking Lot A off of New Britain Ave.
  2. You or your children must be in costume to participate.
  3. You must remain in your vehicle at all times.
  4. You must wear face covering while driving through the event.
  5. All employees and sponsors on-site that day will be wearing gloves, face coverings and exercising proper social distancing.
  6. The event closes promptly at noon. Customer not inside the event area by noon will not be allowed in.

