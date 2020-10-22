Westfarms to Host Mall-O-Ween Drive Through Trick-or-Treating Event

Westfarms is holding Mall-O-Ween, a safe alternative to trick-or-treating, Halloween morning, Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Westfarms parking lot.
This drive through trick-or-treating event is open to the public and free of charge. Attendees must dress up in their favorite costume to drive along the “Boo-levard” to collect treats and surprises from the safety of their own vehicle.
Additional event details:
- The event will take place in Parking Lot A off of New Britain Ave.
- You or your children must be in costume to participate.
- You must remain in your vehicle at all times.
- You must wear face covering while driving through the event.
- All employees and sponsors on-site that day will be wearing gloves, face coverings and exercising proper social distancing.
- The event closes promptly at noon. Customer not inside the event area by noon will not be allowed in.