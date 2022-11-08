A district in East Haven is making the voting process a little easier by offering a curbside option.

How does it work, you might ask?

District 2 Moderator Steven Andree said the goal is to help anyone who might have a hard time walking, or is disabled.

Residents can drive up to Momauguin Elementary School with a family member. Then, the family member and Andree, or the Registrar of Voters, will work to get a ballot for the voter.

Once the ballot is filled out, it's placed in a folder and submitted into the ballot box by said family member.

"They might get discouraged if it's too far, 'my walk or my wheelchair doesn't work,' I want people to vote. I think to me, it’s beneficial to them. So, they know they have the opportunity to vote. That's what this country is about, everybody should vote," Andree said.

He says this isn't something new. The process has been in place for two decades and has helped several elderly people cast their votes.