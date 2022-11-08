East Haven

Curbside Voting Becomes a Reality for Some East Haven Residents

You've heard of curbside pickup, but what about curbside voting?

NBC Connecticut

A district in East Haven is making the voting process a little easier by offering a curbside option.

How does it work, you might ask?

District 2 Moderator Steven Andree said the goal is to help anyone who might have a hard time walking, or is disabled.

Residents can drive up to Momauguin Elementary School with a family member. Then, the family member and Andree, or the Registrar of Voters, will work to get a ballot for the voter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Once the ballot is filled out, it's placed in a folder and submitted into the ballot box by said family member.

"They might get discouraged if it's too far, 'my walk or my wheelchair doesn't work,' I want people to vote. I think to me, it’s beneficial to them. So, they know they have the opportunity to vote. That's what this country is about, everybody should vote," Andree said.

He says this isn't something new. The process has been in place for two decades and has helped several elderly people cast their votes.

Local

Powerball 36 mins ago

Powerball Jackpot Won in California After Overnight Delay; 4 CT Folks Take Home $50K

Election Day 46 mins ago

Election Hotline Provides Resource for Voters

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

East Havenvotingdecision 2022Election DayElection Day 2022
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us