Tabulator problem fixed at polling location in Ansonia

A problem with a tabulator was reported at a polling location in Ansonia on Election Day and the issue has been resolved.

Shortly after polls opened, an NBC Connecticut viewer reported an issue with a tabulator at the Old Armory.

We spoke to a registrar there who confirmed the problem and said sometimes this happens with these machines.

Another registrar was reportedly on their way to polling location with two new tabulators and the problem has been resolved.

Reporting problems at the polls

If you see any issues, you can report them to the workers at the polls or you can call the Election Day Hotline: 1-866-733-2463. You can also email them: elections@ct.gov.

