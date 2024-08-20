Black Crowes push up Mohegan Sun Arena concert date to October

The Black Crowes have moved their concert date at Mohegan Sun up and they will be performing this October instead of in February 2025.

Mohegan Sun said the concert is being moved from Friday, Feb. 28 to Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. because of the cancellation of Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour.

The original tickets will be honored at the new show date and ticketholders will receive an email directly with more information, Mohegan Sun said.

You can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.com or at the Mohegan Sun Box Office.

