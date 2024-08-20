Mohegan Sun

Black Crowes push up Mohegan Sun Arena concert date to October

The Black Crowes Perform In Berlin

The Black Crowes have moved their concert date at Mohegan Sun up and they will be performing this October instead of in February 2025.

Mohegan Sun said the concert is being moved from Friday, Feb. 28 to Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. because of the cancellation of Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The original tickets will be honored at the new show date and ticketholders will receive an email directly with more information, Mohegan Sun said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

You can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.com or at the Mohegan Sun Box Office.

Get more information here.

Find more events at Mohegan Sun here.

This article tagged under:

Mohegan Sun
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us