CT LIVE!: Avocado Shrimp Salad

Ingredients:

2 lbs cooked medium sized shrimp
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup champagne vinegar
1 lemon, juiced
3-4 diced scallions (green onions)
1 teaspoon honey
Cajun Seasoning to taste (about 4-5 shakes)
Salt and pepper
1-2 avocados, diced
2 heads romaine lettuce, shredded

For the marinade, in a small bowl mix the olive oil, champagne vinegar, lemon juice, scallions, honey, Cajun season and salt and pepper until combined. Add the shrimp and allow to marinate for at least one hour or overnight.
Place the shredded lettuce in a salad bowl. Add the diced avocado, marinated shrimp and toss together gently.

Enjoy!

