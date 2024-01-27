Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano defends setting up GoFundMe seeking donations for son's baseball trip after backlash

The actress wrote that she has “paid for uniforms ... thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

Alyssa Milano’s attempts to raise money for her son’s baseball team struck out with social media users who criticized the actor and producer for seeking donations.

Milano shared a GoFundMe on Thursday to help raise money for her 12-year-old son’s team trip to Cooperstown, New York.

“Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation,” she wrote in a post on X.

It appears that the “Charmed” actor created the GoFundMe under her married name, Alyssa Bugliari, on behalf of her husband, talent agent David Bugliari. The fundraiser is seeking $10,000.

Many people on X called out Milano for not covering the trip herself.

