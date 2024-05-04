Watch live: Crews use shears to break apart bridge on I-95 in Norwalk

Crews are making significant progress demolishing parts of a bridge on Interstate 95 in Norwalk after a fiery crash on Thursday.

Those crews are expected to be there through the weekend to get that part of I-95 back open.

The demolition started at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and again on Saturday. You can watch it live here.

The CT Department of Transportation said large equipment was brought in to break up the Fairfield Avenue Bridge, including excavators and dump trucks.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Shears were brought in from Long Island on Friday and are being used to help cut the support steel into smaller pieces.

"The shears are coming in, lift off the final piece of this, get the asphalt back in place, and hopefully a lot of links in the chain we get to I 95 going in both directions on Monday," Governor Ned Lamont said.

The demolition work is causing heavy traffic in the area.

Once the bridge is removed, DOT says they will begin repaving the road.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said federal money will pay for the repairs.

"Tens of millions of dollars. $20 million, and we have every assurance that the Department of Transportation will provide this relief so none of the cost is borne by CT taxpayers," Blumenthal said.

There are plans to build a new bridge. That project would take about a year.

Until then, the state said they plan to have the highway back open by Monday's morning commute.

If you need to travel in the area before then, Metro-North has added trains through the weekend and Monday. You can see those details here.