How 6 ‘Star Wars' Fans Became a Driving Force Behind Carrie Fisher's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

What to Know Carrie Fisher's Hollywood Walk of Fame star was unveiled Thursday at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard.

Fans of the 'Star Wars' actress created a makeshift star on the Walk of Fame after her death in 2016.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce invited six fans who created the makeshift star to attend the installation.

A enthusiastic and loyal alliance of six 'Star Wars' fans celebrated a Hollywood ending Thursday for a mission that began seven years ago.

The Walk of Fame star ceremony for Carrie Fisher on the May the 4th 'Star Wars' holiday marked the culmination of a fan-based effort to recognize the beloved actress. The star is located just a few feet away from that of co-star Mark Hamill and across the street from that of Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The group of six gathered for years in lines to see every new 'Star Wars' movie release, developing a bond over the films and referring to their group as the Line Family. They also shared each other's grief in December 2016 when Fisher died.

They also noticed something was missing.

Los Angeles needed a place fit to honor the life of a 'Star Wars' princess, so they placed a makeshift star on the Walk of Fame in honor of Fisher following her death at age 60.

"The first time we met each other, it was the first time we felt a sense of belonging," said Line Family members Jason Thomas. "The day (Fisher died), I decided there needed to be a place for everyone to grieve together.

"And so, I ran down here. I went to a craft store. I bought a bunch of scrapbook lettering, and I placed the first letters. Then my friends showed up. It got bigger and bigger, and I had not idea that was going to happen."

The makeshift star remained on the Walk for about 10 days. Mourning fans left light sabers and other 'Star Wars' items alongside candles and flowers. The star included the message: "Carrie Fisher, May the Force be with you always. Hope."

Lightspeed to May 4, 2023, and they played special roles in the installation of Fisher's official Walk of Fame star.

When the real star was prepared for placement Monday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce invited the six fans who created the makeshift star to attend the installation -- which includes jack-hammering the space, laying a foundation and placing the star -- and pose for photos. They also wrote messages and pressed handprints on the underlying cement base.

"Carrie Fisher is everything," said fan Lavonne Dominguez. "She's our princess, our general, our beacon of hope. Will always be our friend."

Walk of Fame stars are not actually awarded to recipients based solely on talent, hard work and dedication to the arts. Star recipients are selected by a committee that considers hundreds of applications each year. The stars are purchased for a $75,000 fee, rather than gifted. Half of that fee pays for the ceremony and the other half goes toward maintenance and repairs.

The star, sponsored by Disney, is the 2,754th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fisher's film debut came at age 17 in 1975's 'Shampoo.' She played her iconic role as Princess Leia in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy.

She also appeared in 'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Hannah and Her Sisters,' 'The Blues Brothers' and many more films and TV shows. Television credits include 'Laverne & Shirley,' 'Sex and the City' and '30 Rock,' for which she received an Emmy nomination.

Fisher won a Los Angeles Pen Award for Best First Novel with 'Postcards from the Edge.' She wrote a screenplay for the Oscar-nominated film.