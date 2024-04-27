Stratford

‘Armed and dangerous' woman sought after Stratford armed robbery, escaping from state police custody

Stratford Police Department

A woman who is considered armed and dangerous is being sought by police after an armed robbery in Stratford last month and she is also wanted by Connecticut State Police for escaping custody.

Officers responded to the Stratford Motor Inn on Stratford Avenue on Tuesday, March 19, for a report of an armed robbery.

Authorities said the victim reported being robbed at gunpoint of a bank bag containing cash and personal belongings. The suspects were described as two men and a woman.

The Narcotics and Vice Unit initiated an investigation and two men were arrested. They have each been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The female suspect has been identified by police as 37-year-old Brittany Rondeau, of Marlborough.

She is wanted by Stratford Police Department on an outstanding felony warrant charging her with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny. A $100,000 bond has been set.

Rondeau is described as being 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has a sunflower-style tattoo on her right upper arm, a wing/face tattoo on her left upper arm and a sun-style tattoo on the center of her back.

Local

Hartford 2 hours ago

Rebuilding Together Hartford fixes up 14 homes on National Rebuilding Day

Bridgeport 3 hours ago

1 injured in Bridgeport shooting

According to police, Rondeau is also wanted by Connecticut State Police for escaping from custody.

Rondeau should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jon Policano at jpolicano@townofstratford.com. Anonymous tips can also be left at (475) 268-5181.

This article tagged under:

Stratford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us