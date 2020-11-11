CMA Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Country music took center stage at tonight's 2020 CMA Awards.
Longtime CMAs emcee Carrie Underwood passed the baton to Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who teamed up to co-host the live ceremony from Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The CMA Awards honored and showcased the biggest names in country music as well as emerging talent dominating the country music airwaves.
Fans were treated to performances from Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay, who sang their hit collab "10,000 Hours," plus Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and many more.
Entertainment News
As for tonight's nominees, the odds were stacked in Lambert's favor, who led with seven nods. With 55 total career CMA Awards nominations, she also set a new record for female artists. In total, she went home with the award for Music Video of the Year.
And after Garth Brooks pulled out of the running for this year's Entertainer of the Year award, all eyes were on Lambert, Underwood, Urban, Eric Church and Luke Combs to see who snagged the evening's top honor.
See which of your favorite country music stars were crowned winners below:
CMA Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion
Entertainer of the Year
WINNER: Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
"Beer Never Broke My Heart," Luke Combs
"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
WINNER: "The Bones," Maren Morris
"I Hope," Gabby Barrett
Album of the Year
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion, Old Dominion
WINNER: What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
"Bluebird," Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
WINNER: "The Bones," Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
"Even Though I'm Leaving," Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
"I Hope You're Happy Now," Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
WINNER: Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
WINNER: Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
"Be A Light," Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
"The Bones," Maren Morris with Hozier
"Fooled Around And Fell In Love," Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
WINNER: "I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Music Video of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
WINNER: "Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
"Homemade," Jake Owen
"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
"Second One To Know," Chris Stapleton
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
WINNER: Morgan Wallen