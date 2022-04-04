Doja Cat Almost Missed Her Grammys 2022 Win For a Bathroom Break

Nature calls!

Doja Cat almost missed her big moment at the 2022 Grammy Awards because of a bathroom break. After she and SZA won the award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance at the ceremony on April 3, Doja took to the stage in a hurry. SZA, who walked up to the podium on crutches, told her, "You went to the bathroom for like five minutes, are you serious?"

Out of breath, Doja told the crowd, "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life."

She went on to give out some thanks, but seemed flustered by the surprising moment. The pair's "Kiss Me More" won over "I Get a Kick Out of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; "Lonely" by Justin Bieber and benny blanco; "Butter" by BTS and "Higher Power" by Coldplay.

"I really appreciate it," Doja said of the win. "Thank you to everybody, my family, my team, I wouldn't be here without you and I wouldn't be here without my fans."

She thanked her collaborator as well, saying, "And you know what, SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent, you're a lyricist, you are everything." She then gave her the floor: "I need you to say something, something, please give them something."

SZA added, "Thank you, Doja, thank you to my mama, thank you to God and just thank all of y'all." As for Doja's bathroom mishap, she noted, "I'm glad you made it back in time."

Doja took to the mic once more with tears in her eyes. "I like to downplay," the "Say So" artist said, "but... it's a big deal. Damn. Thank you everybody."

This was the first win for Doja, 26, and SZA, 32.

Last month, Doja told fans she was quitting the music industry after a controversial appearance in Paraguay, tweeting, "This s--- ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care." But she might want to rethink that after her huge night.