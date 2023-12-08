Firearm and jewelry stolen in break-in at LA home of Keanu Reeves

A firearm and jewelry were stolen Wednesday night in a burglary at the Los Angeles home of "John Wick" star Keanu Reeves.

Police responded at about 7 p.m. to the 9000 block of Thrasher Avenue, where burglars entered through the backyard and broke a rear window. The homeowner was not home at the time, police said.

A few hours later, at about 1 a.m. Thursday, an alarm was activated at the residence, but officers reported the location was locked and secured, according to the LAPD.

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reported that men in ski masks appeared on security camera video as they smashed the window and entered the house.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No arrests were reported.

Two intruders were reported at the home in 2014.