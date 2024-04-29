East Hartford teen has a tough decision to make with multiple Ivy League acceptances

March 28 started like any other day for East Hartford High School senior Christiana Zembrowski. But when the clock struck 7 p.m., she received some life-changing news.

Zembrowski learned that she had been accepted to three Ivy League schools - Harvard, Yale and Columbia - and she now has a very important decision to make.

While waiting in a longer-than-usual line for some food at McDonald's, the senior signed into the application portal to see which colleges accepted her and was pleasantly surprised.

“My sister and I were rushing to get food before they released decisions at 7 p.m., but we ended up getting stuck in the McDonald’s line longer than anticipated. I started crying when I opened my acceptance letter to Yale, and then cried even harder when I opened my Harvard acceptance. I cried for an hour straight after opening the decisions, I was in total shock!” she said.

Zembrowski said she recently attended accepted student events for Harvard and Yale, and she says it's going to be a tough decision choosing which college she attends in the fall.

“I am super grateful and incredibly thankful that choosing between Yale University and Harvard University is even a choice that I am allowed to make,” Zembrowski said. “It will definitely break my heart to have to choose."

The teen credits her success to the course selection and rigor at her high school, where she took 11 AP classes.

“I believe a big part of my application were my writing supplements, and they would be nothing without the help I received from [my English teacher] Ms. Cutkomp," she said.

Zembrowski plans to pursue a pre-law track for her undergrad studies, with a major in English and a possible minor in history or philosophy.