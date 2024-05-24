Former Disney star Bridgit Mendler officially graduates Harvard Law School

Originally appeared on E! Online

As Harvard Law School graduate Elle Woods famously said, "We did it!"

And in the case of Bridgit Mendler, she did it and so much more: The "Good Luck Charlie" alum has officially graduated with her law degree from Harvard.

In a video shared to social media May 23, the 31-year-old could be seen walking across the stage to collect her diploma and shake hands with the Harvard faculty. But Mendler wasn't up there alone, as she was joined by her 4-year-old son—who she adopted in 2022—with the duo pausing to pose for a quick photo before walking off stage.

The "Ready or Not" singer surprised fans earlier this year when she revealed she'd not only adopted her son, but that she'd also said goodbye to Hollywood, instead launching her own tech startup with husband Griffin Cleverly. And proving she can do it all, Mendler shared she simultaneously was on her way to getting both a law degree from Harvard and a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

However, she later had to press pause on the PhD.

"The PhD is something I started working towards in 2020," she explained in a March post on X, "and I pursued it jointly with my law degree but when I moved to California last summer and decided that for family reasons we would stay on the west coast, it had to go on pause."

The Disney Channel alum explained that completing her degree is now "up to the administration and my principal investigator and what they think is appropriate."

But Mendler understands that, as a parent, sometimes difficult decisions need to be made in order to maintain a work/life balance.

"I enjoy pushing the boundary of the possible and saying yes to more things," she continued, "but also it is important to flex the muscle of prioritization and discernment. For myself I've found that learning when to say no or not right now can be more of a skill than saying yes."

As for her other venture, Mendler is currently serving as the CEO of Northwood Space, while Cleverly—who she married in 2019—acts as CTO. The startup aims to build ground satellite stations to help send and receive data from space, acting as a "data highway" between the two.

"Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions," she told CNBC in February about her company's goals, "but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult."