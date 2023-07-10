Harry Styles appears to become latest musician to be hit by an object while performing onstage

Harry Styles appears to have become the latest musician to be hit by an object while performing on stage in Vienna, videos taken by concertgoers suggest.

At least two videos posted on social media appear to show Styles wincing in pain and holding his head in his hands after being struck with an unknown object while walking off stage. Representatives for Styles did not respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

The apparent incident follows a string of similar ones, in which concertgoers have lobbed objects at artists on stage — in some cases causing injuries.

Last month, a 27-year-old New Jersey man was charged with assault after allegedly throwing a cell phone at pop star Bebe Rexha during a concert in New York City, police said. Rexha was taken by EMS to an area hospital and was stable, according to police.

