How Ben Affleck helped Jennifer Lopez with her new musical

Ben Affleck's support for his wife Jennifer Lopez don't cost a thing.

In fact, the "I'm Real" singer revealed that the Air director was a huge help when making her "This Is Me… Now: A Love Story" musical, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 16.

"He definitely helped me through the process," she exclusively told Will Marfuggi during a Feb. 14 episode of E! News. "It was the first time I was making something in this way."

And when the finished product arrived, Affleck made sure to live it up with the "Marry Me" actress, whom he married in 2022.

"At the end of it he was like, 'Oh my god, you made a film,'" she said. "'Congratulations. And it's really good. I'm really proud of you.'"

The Oscar winner's support didn't end there, either. At the Feb. 13 premiere of the film, he made sure to take photos of Jen on his phone as she posted on the red carpet and was delighted to celebrate his wife's new foray into filmmaking.

As for the "Let's Get Loud" singer, who stunned at the premiere in a strapless dress with a sheer black skirt, she was equally proud of what she created, telling E! News that although "it's hard to define," the musical "happened very organically."

"I wanted to just write music," she explained, "and from that it was like, 'Well this whole story is not told here. There's more to tell.'"

Covering more than "twenty years" of her life in her songwriting, The "Hustlers" star said she soon realized, "Wow, this is not really a fairytale. There's something more to this story than what people think."

The singer even poked fun at the so called "fairytale" thinking in the music video for the first single off her new album, "Can't Get Enough," which saw the 54-year-old reference her four marriages in a cheeky way.

As for her new musical hitting Broadway? Lopez told E! News it's even something she could see "on stage for sure." Although that's still a ways off from that, adding, "We'll see."