Multiple houses struck during drive-by shooting in Enfield

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Multiple houses were struck during a drive-by shooting in Enfield on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Lincoln Street around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the area.

Investigators said there was gunfire between someone in a passing vehicle and residents in the area.

The person in the vehicle and the residents are reportedly known to each other.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but authorities said multiple houses in the area were struck.

At this time, the area is closed to traffic. The closure is expected to last several additional hours.

Enfield police and Connecticut State Police are investigating the incident.

There is no threat to the public.

