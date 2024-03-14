Jack Nicholson's look-alike son Ray makes red carpet debut with model girlfriend

Jack Nicholson’s son Ray is the spitting image of his famous father.

Ray, 32, was photographed alongside model girlfriend Sara Sampaio at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 10.

“Last night at @vanityfair with my ❤️,” Sampaio, 32, captioned a video on Instagram, in which she and Ray are seen beaming at each other. It was the couple's first time posing together on a red carpet.

Not only is Ray an actor, he also inherited his dad’s mischievous eyes and sharp jawline. Now he just needs to start wearing sunglasses inside!

"He does move like me. There’s a lot of body language on him. You don’t miss them Nicholson legs. Somebody’s got to get them, poor thing. They’re useful but short," Nicholson told Vanity Fair in 1994. "Most infants pretty much don’t have chins. But Ray always had a jaw. You can’t wait to get him into a collar or a shaving commercial.”

Sara Sampaio and Ray Nicholson made their first red carpet appearance as a couple on March 10 at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Nicholson, 86, shares Ray and daughter Lorraine, 33, with Rebecca Broussard, whom he dated from 1989 to 1994. The three-time Oscar winner is also dad of Jennifer, 60, Caleb, 52, Honey, 43, and Tessa, 29, from previous relationships. Nicholson hasn’t publicly acknowledged Tessa as his daughter.

Jack Nicholson and son Ray Nicholson watched the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors in May 2023.MediaNews Group via Getty Images

In a 2008 interview with AARP The Magazine, Nicholson shared that he has “always gotten along,” with his children Ray and Lorraine.

“I always read to them from childhood on; I think that’s a father’s responsibility,” he said. “I took them to things I knew they might not love — opera, ballet. They like going to the ball games with me. And they are very comfortable around show business; they are good set rats.”

During his conversation with AARP, Nicholson described Ray as determined, and shared a story about how he was the youngest kid at school to make the varsity football team.

“Ray might not tell you exactly what he’s up to, but once he’s got his mind set on something, he’s gonna stick to it and take care of business, no matter what me or nobody else says,” Nicholson revealed.

Nicholson has not appeared in a movie since 2010, when he starred alongside Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd in the romantic comedy “How Do You Know.” He won Best Actor Oscars for 1975’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” 1998’s “As Good As It Gets,” and Best Supporting Actor for the 1984 film “Terms of Endearment.”

Nicholson’s last public appearance was in May 2023 at a Los Angeles Lakers game which he attended with Ray.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com.