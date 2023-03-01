A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Wednesday honoring Michael B. Jordan, two days before the release of "Creed III,'' in which Jordan reprises his role as heavyweight boxing champion Adonis Creed while making his debut as a director.

Jonathan Majors, who portrays Creed's opponent in the film, and Ryan Coogler, who directed 2015's "Creed'' and received a "story by'' credit for "Creed III,'' were among those joining Jordan at the ceremony at 6201

Hollywood Blvd. in front of the Funko Hollywood toy store.

"I'm extremely humbled and grateful to be here,'' Jordan said. "To be amongst artists that received this honor previously -- Sidney Poitier, Cicely Tyson, Sam Cooke -- I know it's not a small achievement. And it's not lost on me how special this moment is and what this represents to our community. So from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you.''

He added that the ceremony was giving him a rare opportunity to pause and reflect.

"I very rarely stop and smell the roses and take in moments,'' he said. "I'm always moving on to the next thing. For the fist time in a really long time, I'm taking this moment in.''

The star is the 2,751st since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Born Feb. 9, 1987 in Santa Ana, where he lived for the first two years of his life before moving with his family to Newark, New Jersey, Jordan made his acting debut in a 1999 episode of "The Sopranos.'' His first principal film role was in the 2001 sports drama/comedy "Hardball.''

Jordan was a cast member during the first season of the HBO drama "The Wire,'' which aired in 2002. He portrayed troubled teenager Reggie Montgomery on the ABC daytime drama "All My Children'' from 2003-06, replacing Chadwick Boseman in the role, which brought Jordan a Soap Opera Digest Awards nomination in 2005 for favorite teen.

Jordan portrayed quarterback Vince Howard from 2009-11 on the critically acclaimed NBC high school football drama "Friday Night Lights.'' His other television credits include "Parenthood,'' "Law & Order: Criminal Intent'' and "Lie to Me.''

Jordan rose to fame with his portrayal of Oscar Grant, who was shot and killed by a Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department officer, in the 2013 biographical drama "Fruitvale Station,'' which was directed by Coogler.

Jordan was part of the cast of "Black Panther,'' which won the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture in 2019. He reprised his roles as N'Jadaka and Killmonger in its 2022 sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.''

Jordan's other film credits include "Red Tails,'' "Fantastic Four,'' "Just Mercy,'' "Without Remorse'' and "A Journal for Jordan.''