Nick Cannon is conscious of how his children might feel or think about having many siblings.

The “Masked Singer” host has had 12 children since 2011, with the oldest being his soon-to-be 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

During a conversation on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, Cannon shared how his twins feel about having many siblings.

“At this point, they enjoy it,” the former Nickelodeon star said. “They have fun and they’re the oldest.”

“But who knows where that will go when 16 hits?” Cannon, 42, continued. “I’m just trying to pay close attention to it and be as honest (with them).”

He also shared that he’s already having “challenging conversations” with his 11-year-old twins, who will turn 12 on April 30.

“This is my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them,” he explained. “Now we’re having real conversations and, you know, their life is far from normal because their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me.”

“They’re so intelligent, they’re so in tune, they’re so in line with their own values,” he continued, adding that because of that they “have challenging conversations sometimes.”

Whether it's the criticism surrounding his many children, or past controversies, Cannon said his twins know he isn't perfect.

"And the thing that they do know is, ‘Hey, dad f---- up. Dad makes mistakes. So I am so open to any of your mistakes. You’re gonna live life better than I did,’” he added.

However, while chatting with Mandel, he joked that perhaps in the future one of his kids “is gonna be very mad at me” for having many kids and not getting to spend enough time with him.

Aside from Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon shares Golden, Powerful and Rise with Brittany Bell. He is also father to twins Zion and Zillion and Beautiful, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

With Alyssa Scott, he shares Halo and the late Zen, who died from a malignant brain tumor. He and Bre Tiesi are parents to Legendary, and he shares Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

In February, after welcoming his 12th child in December, Cannon was asked if he was done having children.

“God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full and I’m so focused,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

Calling fatherhood a “blessing,” the comedian added that he would support his children in any way that he could.

“Hopefully because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do,” he said. “To be able to be in this position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school. If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it’s a thing where we have the capability. Let’s start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true.”

