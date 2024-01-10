See the full list of nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Nominations were announced Wednesday morning for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" earned four nominations apiece in the film categories. HBO's hit "Succession" led all nominees with five nominations in its final season.
Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani joined SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher to announce the nominations.
The SAG Awards are scheduled for 5 p.m. PT Feb. 24. The awards show will be presented live on Netflix.
Scroll to see the full list of nominees.
Motion Picture Nominees
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role
Bradley Cooper / Leonard Bernstein - "Maestro"
Colman Domingo / Bayard Rustin - "Rustin"
Paul Giamatti / Paul Hunham - "The Holdovers"
Cillian Murphy / J. Robert Oppenheimer - "Oppenheimer"
Jeffrey Wright / Thelonious "Monk" Ellison - "American Fiction"
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role
Annette Bening / Diana Nyad - "Nyad"
Lily Gladstone / Mollie Burkhart - "Killers Of The Flower Moon"
Carey Mulligan / Felicia Montealegre - "Maestro"
Margot Robbie / Barbie - "Barbie"
Emma Stone / Bella Baxter - "Poor Things"
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown / Clifford Ellison - "American Fiction"
Willem Dafoe / Godwin Baxter - "Poor Things"
Robert De Niro / William Hale - "Killers Of The Flower Moon"
Robert Downey Jr. / Lewis Strauss - "Oppenheimer"
Ryan Gosling / Ken - "Barbie"
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role
Emily Blunt / Kitty Oppenheimer - "Oppenheimer"
Danielle Brooks / Sofia - "The Color Purple"
Penélope Cruz / Laura Ferrari - "Ferrari"
Jodie Foster / Bonnie Stoll - "Nyad"
Da’vine Joy Randolph / Mary Lamb - "The Holdovers"
Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture
"American Fiction"
Erika Alexander / Coraline
Adam Brody / Wiley Valdespino
Sterling K. Brown / Clifford Ellison
Keith David / Willy The Wonker
John Ortiz / Arthur
Issa Rae / Sintara Golden
Tracee Ellis Ross / Lisa Ellison
Leslie Uggams / Agnes Ellison
Jeffrey Wright / Thelonious "Monk" Ellison
"Barbie"
Michael Cera / Allan
Will Ferrell / Mattel Ceo
America Ferrera / Gloria
Ryan Gosling / Ken
Ariana Greenblatt / Sasha
Kate Mckinnon / Barbie
Helen Mirren / Narrator
Rhea Perlman / Ruth
Issa Rae / Barbie
Margot Robbie / Barbie
"The Color Purple"
Halle Bailey / Young Nettie
Fantasia Barrino / Celie
Jon Batiste / Grady
Danielle Brooks / Sofia
Ciara / Nettie
Colman Domingo / Mister
Aunjanue Ellis-taylor / Mama
Louis Gossett, Jr. / Ol' Mister
Corey Hawkins / Harpo
Taraji P. Henson / Shug Avery
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi / Young Celie
Gabriella Wilson "H.e.r." / Squeak
"Killers Of The Flower Moon"
Tantoo Cardinal / Lizzie Q
Robert De Niro / William Hale
Leonardo Dicaprio / Ernest Burkhart
Brendan Fraser / W.s. Hamilton
Lily Gladstone / Mollie Burkhart
John Lithgow / Prosecutor Peter Leaward
Jesse Plemons / Tom White
"Oppenheimer"
Casey Affleck / Boris Pash
Emily Blunt / Kitty Oppenheimer
Kenneth Branagh / Niels Bohr
Matt Damon / Leslie Groves
Robert Downey Jr. / Lewis Strauss
Josh Hartnett / Ernest Lawrence
Rami Malek / David Hill
Cillian Murphy / J. Robert Oppenheimer
Florence Pugh / Jean Tatlock
Television Program Nominees
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series
Matt Bomer / Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller - "Fellow Travelers"
Jon Hamm / Roy Tillman - "Fargo"
David Oyelowo / Bass Reeves - "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"
Tony Shalhoub / Adrian Monk - "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"
Steven Yeun / Danny Cho - "Beef"
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba / Edie Flowers - "Painkiller"
Kathryn Hahn / Clare Pierce - "Tiny Beautiful Things"
Brie Larson / Elizabeth Zott - "Lessons In Chemistry"
Bel Powley / Miep Gies - "A Small Light"
Ali Wong / Amy Lau - "Beef"
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series
Brian Cox / Logan Roy - "Succession"
Billy Crudup / Cory Ellison - "The Morning Show"
Kieran Culkin / Roman Roy - "Succession"
Matthew Macfadyen / Tom Wambsgans - "Succession"
Pedro Pascal / Joel - "The Last Of Us"
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston / Alex Levy - "The Morning Show"
Elizabeth Debicki / Princess Diana - "The Crown"
Bella Ramsey / Ellie - "The Last Of Us"
Keri Russell / Kate Wyler - "The Diplomat"
Sarah Snook / Shiv Roy - "Succession"
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein / Roy Kent - "Ted Lasso"
Bill Hader / Barry - "Barry"
Ebon Moss-bachrach / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich - "The Bear"
Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso - "Ted Lasso"
Jeremy Allen White / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - "The Bear"
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein / Susie Myerson - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Rachel Brosnahan / Miriam "Midge" Maisel - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues - "Abbott Elementary"
Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu - "The Bear"
Hannah Waddingham / Rebecca Welton - "Ted Lasso"
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series
"The Crown"
Khalid Abdalla / Dodi Fayed
Sebastian Blunt / Prince Edward
Bertie Carvel / Tony Blair
Salim Daw / Mohamed Al Fayed
Elizabeth Debicki / Princess Diana
Luther Ford / Prince Harry
Claudia Harrison / Princess Anne
Lesley Manville / Princess Margaret
Ed Mcvey / Prince William
James Murray / Prince Andrew
Jonathan Pryce / Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh
Imelda Staunton / Queen Elizabeth Ii
Marcia Warren / Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother
Dominic West / Prince Charles
Olivia Williams / Camilla Parker Bowles
"The Gilded Age"
Ben Ahlers / Jack
Ashlie Atkinson / Mamie Fish
Christine Baranski / Agnes Van Rhijn
Denée Benton / Peggy Scott
Nicole Brydon Bloom / Maud Beaton
Michael Cerveris / Watson
Carrie Coon / Bertha Russell
Kelley Curran / Mrs. Winterton
Taissa Farmiga / Gladys Russell
David Furr / Dashiell Montgomery
Jack Gilpin / Church
Ward Horton / Charles Fane
Louisa Jacobson / Marian Brook
Simon Jones / Bannister
Sullivan Jones / T. Thomas Fortune
Celia Keenan-bolger / Mrs. Bruce
Nathan Lane / Ward Mcallister
Matilda Lawler / Frances Montgomery
Robert Sean Leonard / Luke Forte
Audra Mcdonald / Dorothy Scott
Debra Monk / Armstrong
Donna Murphy / Mrs. Astor
Kristine Nielsen / Mrs. Bauer
Cynthia Nixon / Ada Brook
Kelli O'hara / Aurora Fane
Patrick Page / Richard Clay
Harry Richardson / Larry Russell
Taylor Richardson / Bridget
Blake Ritson / Oscar Van Rhijn
Jeremy Shamos / Mr. Gilbert
Douglas Sills / Borden
Morgan Spector / George Russell
John Douglas Thompson / Arthur Scott
Erin Wilhelmi / Adelheid
"The Last Of Us"
Pedro Pascal / Joel
Bella Ramsey / Ellie
"The Morning Show"
Jennifer Aniston / Alex Levy
Nicole Beharie / Christina Hunter
Shari Belafonte / Julia
Nestor Carbonell / Yanko Flores
Billy Crudup / Cory Ellison
Mark Duplass / Chip Black
Jon Hamm / Paul Marks
Theo Iyer / Kyle
Hannah Leder / Isabella
Greta Lee / Stella Bak
Julianna Margulies / Laura Peterson
Tig Notaro / Amanda Robinson
Karen Pittman / Mia Jordan
Reese Witherspoon / Bradley Jackson
"Succession"
Nicholas Braun / Greg Hirsch
Juliana Canfield / Jess Jordan
Brian Cox / Logan Roy
Kieran Culkin / Roman Roy
Dagmara Dominczyk / Karolina Novotney
Peter Friedman / Frank Vernon
Justine Lupe / Willa
Matthew Macfadyen / Tom Wambsgans
Arian Moayed / Stewy Hosseini
Scott Nicholson / Colin Stiles
David Rasche / Karl Muller
Alan Ruck / Connor Roy
Alexander Skarsgård / Lukas Matsson
J. Smith-cameron / Gerri Kellman
Sarah Snook / Shiv Roy
Fisher Stevens / Hugo Baker
Jeremy Strong / Kendall Roy
Zoë Winters / Kerry Castellabate
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series
"Abbott Elementary"
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues
William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson
Janelle James / Ava Coleman
Chris Perfetti / Jacob Hill
Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard
Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti
Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie
"Barry"
Anthony Carrigan / Noho Hank
Sarah Goldberg / Sally Reed
Zachary Golinger / John
Bill Hader / Barry
Andre Hyland / Jason
Fred Melamed / Tom Posorro
Charles Parnell / Da Buckner
Stephen Root / Monroe Fuches
Tobie Windham / Damian
Henry Winkler / Gene Cousineau
Robert Wisdom / Jim Moss
"The Bear"
Lionel Boyce / Marcus
Jose Cervantes Jr. / Angel
Liza Colón-zayas / Tina
Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu
Abby Elliott / Natalie “sugar” Berzatto
Richard Esteras / Manny
Edwin Lee Gibson / Ebraheim
Molly Gordon / Claire
Corey Hendrix / Sweeps
Matty Matheson / Neil Fak
Ebon Moss-bachrach / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich
Oliver Platt / Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski
Jeremy Allen White / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto
"Only Murders In The Building"
Gerald Caesar / Ty
Michael Cyril Creighton / Howard Morris
Linda Emond / Donna
Selena Gomez / Mabel Mora
Allison Guinn / K.t.
Steve Martin / Charles-haden Savage
Ashley Park / Kimber
Don Darryl Rivera / Bobo
Paul Rudd / Ben Glenroy
Jeremy Shamos / Dickie Glenroy
Martin Short / Oliver Putnam
Meryl Streep / Loretta Durkin
Wesley Taylor / Cliff
Jason Veasey / Jonathan
Jesse Williams / Tobert
"Ted Lasso"
Annette Badland / Mae Green
Kola Bokinni / Isaac Mcadoo
Edyta Budnik / Jade
Adam Colborne / Baz Primrose
Phil Dunster / Jamie Tartt
Cristo Fernández / Dani Rojas
Kevin "Kg" Garry / Paul La Fleur
Brett Goldstein / Roy Kent
Billy Harris / Colin Hughes
Anthony Head / Rupert Mannion
Brendan Hunt / Coach Beard
Toheeb Jimoh / Sam Obisanya
James Lance / Trent Crimm
Nick Mohammed / Nathan Shelley
Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift / Leslie Higgins
Juno Temple / Keeley Jones
Hannah Waddingham / Rebecca Welton
Bronson Webb / Jeremy Blumenthal
Katy Wix / Barbara
Stunt Ensemble Honors Nominees
Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Motion Picture
"Barbie"
"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3"
"Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny"
"John Wick: Chapter 4"
"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"
Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Television Series
"Ahsoka"
"Barry"
"Beef"
"The Last Of Us"
"The Mandalorian"