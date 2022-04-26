Olivia Rodrigo Steps Out With Zack Bia in NYC Amid Romance Rumors

Grab your driver's license and buckle up for these pics.

In photos obtained by E! News, Olivia Rodrigo, 19, and Zack Bia, 25, were photographed smiling while leaving Bar Pitti in New York City on April 25, fueling rumors of a romantic connection between the musicians.

The pair kept it comfortable yet chic for their outing at the popular Italian restaurant. Rodrigo rocked a leather blazer, black patent leather shoes, a quilted crossbody bag and sunglasses. Bia sported a cream-colored hoodie paired with cargo pants and sneakers.

Last month, a source close to Bia exclusively told E! News that the duo started hanging out around the time of the Super Bowl in February and had been "seeing each other" more since then.

"He invited her to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend and she went to support him," the source said. "They hit it off and have been casually hanging out."

Now, the same source tells E! News that they're continuing to have "a lot of fun" together.

The insider added that while they both have busy work schedules and have been traveling a lot, Bia and Rodrigo have made the effort to stay in touch and spend time together when possible.

As for what makes these two click? "Zack [feels] that Olivia is really down to earth and he loves how low-key she is," the source explained. "It's a good balance between them."

Rodrigo, who has been traveling across the country for her "SOUR" tour, was dating music producer Adam Faze until their breakup in February. She and Faze went public with their romance back in June 2021, attending the "Space Jam 2" premiere together. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that Rodrigo introduced him as "her boyfriend," adding that "they were really cute together and weren't trying to hide their affection at all."

And while Bia was the subject of romance rumors with "Outer Banks" actress Madelyn Clyne, the DJ put those allegations to rest in January.

"We are not dating," he said during episode 61 of the "BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry" podcast. "We hang out all the time."

Bia went on to set the record straight about his platonic outings with Clyne.

"It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner," Bia explained. "But we never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out."

E! News has reached out to Rodrigo's and Zia's reps for comment and hasn't heard back.

