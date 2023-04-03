Pregnant Rihanna Shares Adorable Video of Son Interrupting Her Workout

Rihanna's little boy knows he takes priority over everything, including the star's fitness routine.

The "Rude Boy" singer shared a sweet video on social media holding her son — whose name has yet to be revealed — while he smiles and appears to be attentively watching a television program.

"Look who don’t want mommy to workout," Rihanna captioned the video, adding a shrugging emoji.

Fans and fellow celebrities seemed to love the moment, taking to the comments on Instagram and Twitter to share their thoughts.

"Is this my future," DJ Alison Wonderland tweeted back.

Sheree Whitefield commented on Instagram, "SOOOOOOO HANDSOME" with the heart-eyed and blue heart emojis.

"He don’t want her to work work work work work," another Instagram user commented.

Rihanna revealed her latest pregnancy during an iconic Super Bowl performance where she showed off her baby bump in an all-red outfit.

Following the production, Rihanna's reps confirmed to NBC News that the artist was pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky. The pair's first child was born in May 2022.

Last month, Rihanna showed off her baby boy in pictures and in a clip that showed him reacting to the music video of her song “Lift Me Up.”

In the first photo, her son is tearfully looking up at the camera, which she joked about in the caption.

“My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” she joked, referring to her second pregnancy.

Then, in the adorable video within the post, Rihanna's son can be seen babbling along to the hit song, which appeared on the soundtrack for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

