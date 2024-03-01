Prince William and Rob McElhenney do shots together at Wrexham pub

Originally appeared on E! Online

Rob McElhenney gave Prince William quite the welcome to Wrexham.

The Prince of Wales lived up to his royal title as he joined the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star in celebrating the Welsh holiday St. David's Day.

During the March 1 outing with McElhenney—who co-owns of Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. with Ryan Reynolds—William was photographed knocking back a shot and pouring pints for locals at Turf pub alongside owner Wayne Jones.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"#HappyStDavidsDay," read a post on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram page. "Great to be with Rob, Wayne and the people of Wrexham today!"

William and McElhenney later visited Wrexham A.F.C.'s headed to the soccer team's home stadium Racecourse Ground, where the actor—along with players Ben Tozer and Luke Young—presented the royal with a personalized jersey.

He subsequently spent time visiting with Wrexham locals, including learning about Welsh history from schoolchildren, who gave him flowers for wife Kate Middleton and toys for their kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Best Moments

William ended his trip to Wales with a tour of the Gresford Colliery Disaster Memorial, months before the 90th anniversary of the tragedy, which killed 266 men in what marks one of the United Kingdom's worst coal mining disasters.

During his visit, he met Ruby McBurney, 92, one of the last surviving children of one of the victims. "He was lovely, it was so nice to meet him. It was certainly worth getting cold for!" she told local news outlet The Leader. "It will stay with me forever."

The day in Wales marked one of several royal engagements William has taken on since returning to public duties amid Middleton's recovery from abdominal surgery. While he had initially stepped back from engagements after his wife of 12 years underwent her procedure in mid-January, he subsequently returned to work in early February.

Princess Catherine has not been seen in public since Dec. 25 as she recovers from her January abdominal surgery. Her absence from public life has many people speculating about her well-being.

And while earlier this week he abruptly canceled a public appearance due to what Kensington Palace referred to as a "personal matter" he quickly returned to his scheduled duties. As for how Middleton is faring, her spokesperson reiterated her request for privacy as she continues to recover.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," a spokesperson for Kate told E! News Feb. 29. "That guidance stands."

Middleton isn't the only royal whose health has made headlines this year. Weeks after undergoing a procedure for benign prostate enlargement, King Charles III shared he was diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing treatments.