Emmys

Record Number of Diverse Emmy Nominees, But No Actors of Color Win Lead or Supporting Races

The racial makeup of the shows garnering the most attention this year were anchored by predominantly white acting ensembles

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Out of the 12 acting categories at Sunday’s Emmy Awards ceremony, not a single actor of color won a performance award, despite the record number of diverse nominees this year.

A record number of 49 "non-Anglo nominees" were recognized in the acting and reality hosting categories — the ceremony’s largest number to date, according to Deadline.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Still, the racial makeup of the shows garnering the most attention this year, including "The Crown," "Ted Lasso," "Mare of Easttown," "Hacks" and "The Queen's Gambit," were anchored by predominantly white acting ensembles.

While no person of color won an acting award on Sunday, some shows with a mostly nonwhite cast snagged a few, including RuPaul Charles — who made history in winning his 11th Emmy — for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Michaela Coel for outstanding writing in a limited series for “I May Destroy You" and “Hamilton” for outstanding variety special. Debbie Allen was also honored with the prestigious Governors Award.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

More 2021 Emmy Awards Coverage

2021 emmy awards 10 hours ago

Kerry Washington Honors Michael K. Williams at Emmys

2021 emmy awards 12 hours ago

PHOTOS: See the Best Looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

2021 emmy awards 10 hours ago

2021 Emmy Awards: See the Complete List of Winners

PHOTOS: See the Best Looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

This article tagged under:

Emmys
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us