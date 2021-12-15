The Voice

Sibling Group ‘Girl Named Tom' Makes History as 1st Trio to Win ‘The Voice'

Their coach, Kelly Clarkson, appeared thrilled to have secured her fourth win on the show as well

By Samantha Kubota | TODAY

There’s a new reigning champion of “The Voice.” After two nights of live shows and celebrity-studded performances, America voted to crown sibling trio Girl Named Tom the winners of the 21st season of the singing competition.

The trio is made up of Liechty siblings Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20. They are originally from Pettisville, Ohio.

During a press conference after Monday night’s show, Bekah said they’ve been “honored to have had this experience” on the show.

“Then to have America vote us through to the finale as the first trio, it’s just like, ‘What?!’” she told the press, People reported. “We’re so humbled and grateful, and it really has given us a new confidence.”

Their coach, Kelly Clarkson, appeared thrilled to have secured her fourth win on the show as well. The trio and Clarkson beat out team Blake Shelton’s Wendy Moten, who came in second place.

“Kelly, you have really believed in us since day one and that’s helped us believe in ourselves,” Bekah said before they took home first place. “She pointed out our strengths and helped us strengthen them. And thank you so much for every little thing.” 

The trio also beat out Hailey Mia, also from Team Kelly, Paris Winningham from Team Blake and team John Legend’s Jershika Maple.

Ahead of the show on Tuesday night, Clarkson shared a post promoting the trio, whose band name is often abbreviated “GNT.”

“New group name alert — GNTK 😂!!” she joked. “Y’all are incredible and it was amazing getting to share the stage with you!”

