‘You Are Our Angel': Cardi B and Quavo Honor Takeoff With Moving Tributes

Hours after Takeoff's celebration of life, Cardi B —as well as his uncle and bandmate Quavo—penned tributes to the late star.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a private party at a bowling alley in Houston Nov. 1. He was 28. Takeoff is a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, which is also made up of Quavo and his cousin, Offset, who is Cardi B's husband. They all attended the late rapper's memorial, a massive, star-studded celebration of life event, at Atlanta's State Farm Arena Nov. 11.

"Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," Cardi wrote on Instagram hours later. "The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable."

She continued, "The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they're watching them and they're okay and happy…send your mom some of those [prayers]."

Cardi included in her post throwback pics of Takeoff. "As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y'all together, and hearing y'all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit," she wrote. "It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y'all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made."

The "I Like It" rapper continued, "I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff...I will also love you 4L & after."

Quavo, who—along with Offset—spoke at Takeoff's celebration of life event, posted his speech on Instagram.

"Dear Take," he wrote, "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move...then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on same team."

Quavo, who also shared childhood pics, recalled how the two dreamed about being "tag team partners in WWE," adding that they collected "every action figure."

He reflected on his nephew's "super quiet" demeanor. "Quietest in the room but paid attention to everything going on in the room," he wrote. "Always been like that!!! Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn't bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world."

Takeoff, he said, was also the "funniest person." He wrote, "Once you got him goin he wouldn't stop."

Quavo said it was Takeoff's dream to become a rapper and also commented on his modest nature. "He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine, that wasn't him," he said. "He didn't care about none of that as along we brought it back home to the family!"

The artist also acknowledged their family relationship. "This whole time I've been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn't it," he wrote. "We hated that word 'nephew' or when they said 'Unc and Phew' cuz we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren't my brother cuz you are my sister's son, so I couldn't say brother."

Quavo continued, "Now I finally get it....you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true. Whenever u spoke it, it manifested it when u said 'God gonna do it,' he did it."

He ended his tribute to Takeoff, "I love you with all my heart. I'll never leave you...I guess God jus ain't need my help. So can you ask Him for me what I gotta do to be with you again!!! In a place where there's no pain, no demons, no jealousy, no envy, no greed. Whatever we have to do God to be at that place of paradise send us the tools now cuz we wanna be with Take. Love you nephew!"

Sergeant Michael Arrington of the Houston Homicide Division called on eyewitnesses to help identify the gunman who killed Migos rapper Takeoff at a Houston-area bowling alley Monday night. Tips can be called into the Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.