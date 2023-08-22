Keanu Reeves and Dogstar coming to Toad's Place

Keanu Reeves and his band, Dogstar, are coming to Connecticut in the fall, just days after the release of their new album. “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees.”

Dogstar will be performing at Toad’s Place on Oct. 11.

The show will be at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Learn more about the pre-sale and VIP Package tickets here.

Learn more about the tour here.