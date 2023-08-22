new haven

Keanu Reeves and Dogstar coming to Toad's Place

Dogstar at the Roxy

Keanu Reeves and his band, Dogstar, are coming to Connecticut in the fall, just days after the release of their new album. “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees.”

Dogstar will be performing at Toad’s Place on Oct. 11.

The show will be at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Learn more about the pre-sale and VIP Package tickets here.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Learn more about the tour here.

This article tagged under:

new havenconcerts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us