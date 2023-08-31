‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill' 25th anniversary tour coming to Connecticut

Grammy-award-winner Lauryn Hill is bringing “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” 25th anniversary tour to Connecticut.

There will be a special one-night stop at Mohegan Sun Arena at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

If they are still available, tickets will go on sale at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, Sept. 2.

How much are tickets for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” at Mohegan Sun

Tickets will go for:

$179.50

$129.50

$99.50

$79.50

$59.50

Get more information on the tour here.