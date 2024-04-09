National movie premiere of ‘The Long Game' to be held in Fairfield Wednesday

Sacred Heart University will be hosting a national movie premiere on Wednesday night and police warn of road closures because of it.

The premiere is for “The Long Game,” which opens nationwide on Friday.

It’s based on the book, “Mustang Miracle,” which follows “the true story of five young Mexican American caddies in 1955 who created their own golf course in the middle of the South Texas brush country," according to a news release from Sacred Heart.

“Despite outdated and inferior equipment and no professional instruction to begin with, they would go on to compete against wealthy, all-white teams and win the 1957 Texas State High School Golf Championship. The movie also features actor Dennis Quaid,” the description from Sacred Heart says

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Actor Jay Hernandez, of “Magnum P.I.” and “Scandal” fame, will be at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre for the national premiere.

Dennis Quaid and Cheech Marin also star in the film.

A cocktail reception starts at 6 p.m. followed by the screening of the film at 7 p.m., then a Q&A immediately following the screening.

Road closures and tow zone alert

Unquowa Road will be closed to through traffic between Post Road and School Road from 3 p.m. until around 9 p.m., according to Fairfield Police.

This section of Unquowa Road will also be designated as a No-Parking Tow Zone during this time.

Southbound traffic on Unquowa Road will be detoured onto Papermill Lane, but access to residences and the Fairfield Train Station will be permitted.

No traffic will be permitted between Post Road and School Road during the closure.