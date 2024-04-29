Health district reviewing data gathered in Bristol noise investigation

There’s a noise in Bristol that’s been bothering some residents living in the city and beyond.

NBC CT Responds first brought you this story in February.

It’s believed to be coming from the Covanta facility in Bristol that turns waste into energy.

The Bristol-Burlington Health District tells NBC CT Responds that after monitoring noise from inside impacted homes, the district is now onto the next phase of its investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In an email shared with NBC CT Responds by the district, its lawyer says they are currently reviewing the data.

Because this may require legal enforcement action, he says details of the investigation must remain confidential.

The district asks residents for their continued patience.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Covanta, but haven’t heard back from the company.

Earlier this year, a spokesperson for Covanta told NBC CT Responds, “Should it be linked to us, we will promptly address and rectify the issue….”

Covanta has hired a noise consultant to look into the complaints and in a report summary released to the public in January, it did detect “an unusual noise phenomenon,” and believed it may be coming from the facility’s two induced draft fans.