Here are the best discounts on wine for National Wine Day

Raise a glass because we're toasting yet another food and drink holiday on the calendar.

On Saturday, May 25, restaurants, grocery stores and wine clubs will be celebrating National Wine Day with some seriously sippable savings.

Whether you like white wine, red wine or rosé, this is where to find the best deals to stock your wine cabinet.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

From now until May 26, take 15% off your order on JoshCellars.com to celebrate the day with code NWD15.

On May 25, celebrate National Wine Day at Dave & Buster’s and enjoy a $5 wine Happy Hour!

You can save a few bucks on a variety of wines at Whole Foods Market. Browse their sale section to find deals like Whispering Angel rosé for $18.89, Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc for $8.99, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon for $62.99 and dozens of others.

When you sign up for a membership plan by May 28, you can get six bottles of a unique selection of wine for $36. Shipping on your first box is free.

After the introductory offer, regular club shipments are always six bottles for $90-$120 plus shipping and tax, depending on which membership plan you choose. Frequency is set to every 2-12 weeks based on the shipment frequency and schedule in your account.

If you don't want to continue the membership after your first order, make sure to close your account before your next order is processed.

Total Wine is always offering competitive prices. Right now, you can check out their deals page for limited-time offers on a variety of wines.

Pick up a 1858 Chardonnay Monterey for $24.99 for a $5 savings or buy two Torial Red Blend bottles and save $20.

Seeing as how National Wine Day kicks off Memorial Day Weekend, Vivino is having a MDW sale sitewide.

From now until Tuesday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT, get 15% off of everything with code AMERICA15. Max discount of $75 per order.

After retiring from a career buying wine for a grocery store chain in Washington state, Chris Lueck realized there wasn’t a way to recycle glass wine bottles in rural parts of his state. Because of that, many of those bottles were ending up in landfills. Lueck created Ground2Ground, a company that pulverizes used bottles and turns them into sand that can be used anywhere from the beach to the bocce ball court.