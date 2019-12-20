Uber

Uber Eats Reveals Top Connecticut Restaurants and Orders for 2019

TLMD-uber-Eats-shutterstock_617577323
Shutterstock

Uber Eats revealed Friday the top restaurants and items ordered from Connecticut residents.

Connecticut diners had placed 7,258,533 orders with Uber Eats since it launched here in August 2016.

Top 10 Restaurants:

  1. Garden Catering (Fairfield): 20,230 orders in 2019
  2. Cody’s Diner (New Haven): 19,521
  3. Duchess Restaurant (Norwalk): 17,194
  4. Post Road Diner (Norwalk): 16,358
  5. Andros Diner (Fairfield): 15,950
  6. Garden Catering (Stamford): 14,545
  7. Bear’s Smokehouse (Hartford): 14,451
  8. Wood-N-Tap (Hartford): 14,307
  9. The Simple Greek (Norwalk): 13,700
  10. Frankie's Diner (Bridgeport): 13,345

Top 10 Orders:

  1. French Fries: 124,638 orders in 2019
  2. Poke Bowl: 26,307
  3. Pad Thai: 26,067
  4. Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich: 24,851
  5. Lomo Saltado: 20,751
  6. Mozzarella Sticks: 20,625
  7. Buffalo Wings: 16,967
  8. General Tso’s Chicken: 16,867
  9. Chicken Tenders: 16,334
  10. Egg and Cheese Sandwich: 15,050

This article tagged under:

Uberfood deliveryconnecticut restaurantsUber Eats
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us