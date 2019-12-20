Uber Eats Reveals Top Connecticut Restaurants and Orders for 2019

Uber Eats revealed Friday the top restaurants and items ordered from Connecticut residents.
Connecticut diners had placed 7,258,533 orders with Uber Eats since it launched here in August 2016.
Top 10 Restaurants:
- Garden Catering (Fairfield): 20,230 orders in 2019
- Cody’s Diner (New Haven): 19,521
- Duchess Restaurant (Norwalk): 17,194
- Post Road Diner (Norwalk): 16,358
- Andros Diner (Fairfield): 15,950
- Garden Catering (Stamford): 14,545
- Bear’s Smokehouse (Hartford): 14,451
- Wood-N-Tap (Hartford): 14,307
- The Simple Greek (Norwalk): 13,700
- Frankie's Diner (Bridgeport): 13,345
Top 10 Orders:
- French Fries: 124,638 orders in 2019
- Poke Bowl: 26,307
- Pad Thai: 26,067
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich: 24,851
- Lomo Saltado: 20,751
- Mozzarella Sticks: 20,625
- Buffalo Wings: 16,967
- General Tso’s Chicken: 16,867
- Chicken Tenders: 16,334
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich: 15,050