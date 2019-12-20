Uber Eats Reveals Top Connecticut Restaurants and Orders for 2019

Uber Eats revealed Friday the top restaurants and items ordered from Connecticut residents.

Connecticut diners had placed 7,258,533 orders with Uber Eats since it launched here in August 2016.

Top 10 Restaurants:

Garden Catering (Fairfield): 20,230 orders in 2019 Cody’s Diner (New Haven): 19,521 Duchess Restaurant (Norwalk): 17,194 Post Road Diner (Norwalk): 16,358 Andros Diner (Fairfield): 15,950 Garden Catering (Stamford): 14,545 Bear’s Smokehouse (Hartford): 14,451 Wood-N-Tap (Hartford): 14,307 The Simple Greek (Norwalk): 13,700 Frankie's Diner (Bridgeport): 13,345

Top 10 Orders: