YES to perform at College Street Music Hall in New Haven

YES will be in New Haven in September for a show at College Street Music Hall.

Classic Tales of YES is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

In February 2023, Jay Schellen became the new permanent drummer.

“I had done the 2016 tour on my own for Alan (White),” Schellen said in a statement that College Street Music Hall released. “From late 2017 onwards, we had a beautiful partnership. I learned and discovered so much about Alan’s style. His passion and creativity was phenomenal. The new album has Alan’s presence all over it. It is inside of us. So, this is still, in my heart, Alan just being present and with us, and with me, in a big way.”

Ticket prices range from $64.50 to $202.50 and they go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the College Street Music Hall website.