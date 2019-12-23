holidays

Delivery Dilemma: Americans Ordering More, But US Can Only Handle So Much

The delivery crunch is a year-round phenomenon that’s causing people to rethink the design of American cities

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

There's only so many boxes that can be delivered in a day.

Warehouse space is nearly full, with vacancy near an all-time low. Streets are crammed with delivery vans blocking traffic. City curbs are increasingly a turf war between delivery drivers and everyone else. Even grocery store aisles can feel crowded — at least, when staff for delivery services are scouring the shelves.

Americans are demanding more deliveries, and as a result, many of the things needed for delivery are becoming scarce. And with many companies pushing to meet that demand, industry experts say the U.S. faces a problem — its infrastructure can only handle so many deliveries, NBC News reports.

The crunch has been extreme in the weeks leading up to Christmas, but it’s a year-round phenomenon, and it’s one that’s causing people up and down the delivery chain to rethink the design of American cities, streets and buildings.

“E-commerce has completely transformed the industrial market, and we’re still kind of wrapping our heads around it,” said Matthew Walaszek, an associate director of research at CBRE, a commercial real estate firm.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

